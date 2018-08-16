Police looking for suspect who robbed gas station in Central Fresno

Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed an Arco Gas Station in Central Fresno. It happened on Fruit and Clinton just before six Thursday morning.Authorities said the man entered the gas station wearing a white bandana covering his face. Armed with a revolver, the robber stole some cash from the clerk who was working the register. The suspect then ran off from the store.Police are looking for more clues into the thief's identity and checking to see if surveillance video captured a good image of the man.