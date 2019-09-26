crime

Police looking for armed masked men that robbed Check 'N Go in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two armed masked men that robbed a central Fresno Check 'N Go.

Officers say they responded to an armed robbery call around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, two masked men walked into the store, demanded money and told everyone to get on the ground.

The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspects' vehicle is a late model green Mustang convertible that was last seen going westbound on Highway 180.
