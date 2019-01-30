Police looking for suspects involved in Central Fresno armed robbery

Fresno Police need help identifying the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Central Fresno.It happened on January 18th at City Wide Market on Dakota and Fruit.Employees tried to stop a man from shoplifting when the thief started fighting with the workers.During the scuffle, two additional men joined in and fought with the employees, in an effort to free the robber.One of the suspects later pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees causing them to let the suspect go.All three men ran away.If you recognize any of them call Fresno Police.