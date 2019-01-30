ARMED ROBBERY

Police looking for suspects involved in Central Fresno armed robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police need help identifying the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police need help identifying the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Central Fresno.

It happened on January 18th at City Wide Market on Dakota and Fruit.

Employees tried to stop a man from shoplifting when the thief started fighting with the workers.

During the scuffle, two additional men joined in and fought with the employees, in an effort to free the robber.

One of the suspects later pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees causing them to let the suspect go.

All three men ran away.

If you recognize any of them call Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyfresno police departmentcrimeFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Police search for suspects that robbed liquor store twice in two weeks
3 men rob West Fresno Deli Delicious at gunpoint
Police investigating armed robbery at bank in downtown Fresno
Man holds clerk at knife-point for three-pack of beer
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Several counties in the Valley receive poor grades for tobacco prevention programs
Former teacher's aide sentenced to three years in prison for molesting special needs student
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Show More
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
More News