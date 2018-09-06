Police looking for suspects who tried to steal pills from a Northwest Fresno pharmacy

Fresno police officers are searching for several suspects in connection to an attempted robbery inside a Northwest Fresno business.When officers arrived at Northwest Medical Center around 3:30 Thursday morning they saw two suspects leaving the business with a garbage can full of pill bottles and medication. The suspects dropped the garbage can when officers arrived and quickly took off in an SUV that was waiting nearby.Officers began following the getaway car but had to stop chasing the suspects when their vehicle reached high speeds.Investigators say they used a rock to smash the glass to get into the building.They do not believe the suspects left with any of the medication they tried to steal.