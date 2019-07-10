drive by shooting

Police: Man shot twice after fight in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after he was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened in front of a home on Eugenia and Price Avenues at around 1 a.m.

Police say the man was outside with his family when a dark-colored SUV drove by, and someone fired several shots from inside the vehicle.

The victim was hit twice in the leg and hospitalized.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred 30 minutes earlier.

"The suspect's sister was beaten up and assaulted by the victim and his girlfriend," said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. "The brother arrived to retaliate and was the one that fired the shots at the residence."

Officers say they know the identity of the shooter but are not releasing it at this time. He is still on the loose.

The shooting victim is expected to recover.
