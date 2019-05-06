FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the back in Southeast Fresno.
Officers say they found the victim at Ventura and 6th Street just before 1 p.m.
The victim told investigators he had just purchased a vehicle and had driven to East Balch Avenue when unknown suspects started shooting at him.
Police believe the shooting was not a random incident. They say the suspects were last seen driving eastbound toward Cedar Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no indication of the shooting being gang-related.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Police: Man shot twice in Southeast Fresno
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News