Police: Man shot twice in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the back in Southeast Fresno.Officers say they found the victim at Ventura and 6th Street just before 1 p.m.The victim told investigators he had just purchased a vehicle and had driven to East Balch Avenue when unknown suspects started shooting at him.Police believe the shooting was not a random incident. They say the suspects were last seen driving eastbound toward Cedar Avenue.The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.There was no indication of the shooting being gang-related.