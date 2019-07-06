NC man stole car with 1-year-old inside while mother made DoorDash delivery, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. -- Southern Pines police are looking for a man who stole an SUV with a 1-year-old child inside while its mother was completing a DoorDash delivery Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road around 9 p.m. when police say the female DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.

Police said that during the delivery, a man stole the vehicle with the child inside.

Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.

Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.

Officials described the robber as a 6-foot tall, thin black man wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with an afro haircut. Police say a second male may be involved.

This is an ongoing kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information can be left anonymously.
