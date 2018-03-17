RAPE

12-year-old raped by masked man in Brooklyn home, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old girl was raped inside of her Brooklyn home by a masked man. (KFSN)

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn --
A 12-year-old girl was raped inside of her Brooklyn home by a masked man, police say.

The man armed with a knife, slipped into a residence on Farragut Road and Remsen Avenue in the Canarsie section, police say.

The suspect reportedly hid behind a shower curtain, and when the girl walked in, he threw her to the ground and raped her.

The horrific attack happened on March 5, but police are still looking for the suspect.

He's described as a heavy-set black male who is 5'4" to 5'8" and speaks with a Caribbean accent.

Anyone with information incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
