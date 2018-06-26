FRESNO COUNTY

Police need your help finding Clovis Target Shoplifting suspect caught on camera

James W Jakobs
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Do you recognize this person?

Clovis Police say video surveillance from Target in Clovis (Willow/Herndon) on 6/21/18 shows him taking electronics and exiting the store without paying.

The Police Department put his image out on their Facebook page in a plea to citizens to come forward with information.


If you have info about the identity of this unknown suspect or this case, please call Clovis Police at 559-324-2556, send them a private message on social media, or email them at clovispolice@cityofclovis.com.
