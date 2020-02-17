Pets & Animals

Video shows kayaker, Ohio police rescue dog that fell through frozen pond

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A police officer in Springfield Township, Ohio, rescued a dog with the help of a kayaker after it fell through the ice of a pond on Sunday, February 16.

Footage released by the Springfield Township Police Department shows Officer Simms wading into the icy water to grab the dog as it's being nudged to safety by the kayaker.

The dog was nicknamed Lucky by the police department.

After posting the rescue video to Facebook, and putting out a call for Lucky's owners, police were able to reunite the dog with its family.
