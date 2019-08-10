Police on scene of deadly stabbing in central Fresno

A man in his thirties has been killed after he was stabbed in central Fresno.

Witnesses said he was acting erratically before he fell to the ground, according to authorities.

Police think this could have been because he was stabbed.

The man was found dead lying on the sidewalk on Belmont and Park Avenues. He was stabbed in the upper chest.

Officers are canvassing the area for evidence and will be looking at surveillance cameras in the area.
