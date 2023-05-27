  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crime scene and police presence in Central Fresno

KFSN logo
Saturday, May 27, 2023 4:33PM
Crime scene and police presence in Central Fresno
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime scene tape, multiple officers and a CSI van remain on scene at McKenzie Avenue and Effie Street.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police taped off an intersection in Central Fresno Saturday morning.

.

Crime scene tape, multiple officers and a CSI van remain on scene at McKenzie Avenue and Effie Street.

No information was immediately available about what happened in the area.

You're advised to avoid the area as roads are still blocked off at this time.

Action News has reached out to Fresno Police for information and are waiting to hear back.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW