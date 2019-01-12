OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Police release strange letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis Officer Natalie Corona

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the man suspected of killing Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh. (Yolo County Sheriff's Office)

Jobina Fortson and Julianne Herrera
DAVIS, Calif. --
Police have released a letter they say was written by the man accused of murdering 22-year-old Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh was identified as the suspect on Saturday.

Police found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly ambushed Officer Corona.

RELATED: Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified

They say he left behind this letter, stating he believed Davis PD was hitting him ultra sonic waves.

He says he notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI, but that he "can't live this way anymore."

Here is the full letter:

