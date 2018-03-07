STABBING

Police release name of victim in fatal stabbing in Selma

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim in a deadly stabbing in Selma. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim in a deadly stabbing in Selma.

Officers say 26- year old Cory Smith was killed trying to defend his friend.

It happened yesterday off McCall near Tulare Street. Police say a woman was the intended victim.

RELATED: Man dies after stabbing in Selma

She told police her ex-boyfriend and his friends showed up and began attacking her. When her friend Smith stepped in to defend her, he was stabbed multiple times.

No arrests have been made, but police are following leads on the suspects and say they are close to identifying them.
