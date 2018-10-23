Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Fresno Police Department has released new photos of the SUV and driver that was caught on camera hitting a woman crossing the street.
The collision happened on Saturday, October 20, around 6:30 p.m. near Blackstone and Cornell.
Police say the woman was walking in an unmarked crosswalk when a late 1990's to early 2000's Blue Ford Explorer hit her.
She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Hit & Run Detective Edward Jansen at 621-5052 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.
RELATED: Law enforcement sees spike in auto-pedestrian accidents, issues stern warning