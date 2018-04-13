Police release only suspect after shooting and SWAT action in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

After being questioned much of Friday, the only suspect in a Southwest Fresno homicide told Action News he is innocent and denied knowing the victim. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
After being questioned much of Friday, the only suspect in a Southwest Fresno homicide says he is innocent and denied knowing the victim, 34-year-old Eric Kahl.

Action News spoke to the suspect just hours after Fresno Police questioned him. Investigators say they found the murder weapon inside his home on top of a bible.

Officers were first called to the house on North Avenue near Clara Thursday night to find the victim lying on the ground behind a truck.

WATCH: ABC30 drone video of suspect's home
EMBED More News Videos

Drone video shows house where a homicide investigation is underway after shooting and SWAT action in Southwest Fresno


Hours later, the man witnesses said was running from the scene pulled up, right as the SWAT team prepared to move in.

A family friend, Roger Seeley, told him to put his hands up and surrender.

"I walked him over to the police crime scene lines and handed him over to the proper authorities."

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer isn't sure how the victim and suspect know each other.

"We believe that they are acquainted but were not certain as far as what type of relationship they had."

WATCH: Chief Dyer's full news conference on homicide


Eight witnesses who live behind the homes, in trailers and a treehouse, know the suspect and victim.

Chief Dyer said a search of the suspect's home revealed filth and trash everywhere. Homemade explosives and booby traps were also found.

"We don't know very much more about that, or why they are there, or who they were intended for, if anyone."

Neighbors say the victim sometimes visited friends who live in the backyard. No one reported arguing or anything unusual before the shooting.

But Seeley said lately the suspect was getting fed up with the people who live behind him.

"Maybe he got kinda irritated about people trespassing through his yard to get to their trailer."

Detectives do not know if drugs were involved. They are going to spend the weekend backtracking the suspect and victims last 24 hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingfresno police departmentFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News