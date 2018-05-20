INVESTIGATION

Police releases name of pilot on board glider that crashed near Avenal

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Jan Zanutto from Fresno, was killed in the crash. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Kings County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Jan Zanutto from Fresno, was killed in the crash.

Authorities say the pilot of a glider that crashed in Central California has been found dead.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the man's body was discovered late Saturday near Avenal.

Crews had been searching for the aircraft since it was reported overdue from the Avenal Glider Port several hours earlier.

The pilot was the only person on board.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the fixed-wing, single-seat ICA IS-29D glider crashed on a steep ridge under unknown circumstances.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
