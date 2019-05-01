theft

Police remind drivers to lock up cars after overnight thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are reminding you to lock up your car and keep valuables out of plain sight, even in your driveway.

Officials released a montage of thieves approaching cars in driveways overnight checking car doors and looking through windows with flashlights.

In some cases, the doors were unlocked allowing thieves to rummage around inside without triggering an alarm.

Sometimes they didn't even bother to close the door back up.

Police say to keep yourself from becoming a target, keep all valuables out of your car and always lock your doors.
