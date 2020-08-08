Carjacking suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Sanger police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police has confirmed they arrested a carjacking suspect after an hours-long standoff Saturday morning.

Officers say the suspect was armed when he carjacked the victim in a residential area of the city around 1 am.


The suspect then drove off with the stolen car but crashed it near 10th and Faller just a few minutes later.

Investigators say the suspect barricaded himself inside the building for several hours until officers found him on the roof of the building and arrested him.


Police say the carjacking victim wasn't injured.
