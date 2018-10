Sanger Police are identifying the man found dead in a shed in Fresno County. They said he was the victim of a homicide.Reedley Police discovered 26-year-old Pedro Garcia of Parlier near Lincoln and Newmark Thursday. They were looking for someone reported missing at the time. When they arrived, they found Garcia dead on the vacant property.The cause of his death is not yet being released.An investigation into the homicide is on-going.