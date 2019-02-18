SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: 8 rescues have been performed by our Technical Rescue Team firefighters. 4 adults and four juveniles have been rescued. 8 victims remain. — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

Guests at SeaWorld in San Diego dangled from ropes, while being rescued from an aerial gondola that stopped suddenly Monday evening.Some of those rescued visitors, had to be lowered onto boats in a lagoon beneath the "Bayside Skyride."San Diego Police believe a powerful gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker that powers the cables which propel the attraction.Park workers could not restart the ride.Officials say 16 people were aboard the ride when it stopped around 6:30 p.m.