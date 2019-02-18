SEAWORLD

Police say more than a dozen people trapped on ride at SeaWorld in San Diego

Police say more than a dozen people are trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego. (KGO-TV)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
Guests at SeaWorld in San Diego dangled from ropes, while being rescued from an aerial gondola that stopped suddenly Monday evening.

Some of those rescued visitors, had to be lowered onto boats in a lagoon beneath the "Bayside Skyride."

San Diego Police believe a powerful gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker that powers the cables which propel the attraction.

Park workers could not restart the ride.

Officials say 16 people were aboard the ride when it stopped around 6:30 p.m.
