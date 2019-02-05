SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Police: School bus driver shot after crash in Minneapolis

(Shutterstock)

MINNEAPOLIS --
Authorities say a school bus driver was wounded in a shooting that followed a crash with another vehicle on a snowy interstate near downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Public Schools said in a statement that one student was on the small bus Tuesday afternoon and was not hurt. Police spokesman John Elder says the driver's injuries were not life-threatening. Officers quickly took one suspect into custody.

Police say the elementary school student was sitting in the back of the bus at the time and has been reunited with family.

Police had no immediate details on the crash prior to the shooting.

After the shooting, Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed an officer pointing a gun at someone standing near a car that was stopped in front of the bus.
