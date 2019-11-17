shooting

Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg when someone opened fire while driving past her in northwest Fresno Sunday morning.

Police officers say they were nearby and heard about ten gunshots at Marks and Fairmont, just south of Shaw.

They rushed to the area and found the victim in her car. She said someone shot at her just as she stepped out from her parking spot.

Paramedics got her to a hospital, while crime scene investigators collected evidence from the shooting.

They found at least 12 bullet casings from two different guns. And they say the woman's car had about seven bullets in it.

Investigators haven't made any arrests yet.
