FRESNO

Police search for 2 suspects who robbed East Central Fresno mini-mart

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for two men who robbed an East Central Fresno mini-mart.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking for two men who robbed an East Central Fresno mini-mart. It happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning at the G Mart on Maple and McKinley.

Officers say the suspects entered the store, one of them had a rifle. They took cash from the register and merchandise from behind the counter, then took off eastbound on Maple.

Police have a good description of who they're looking for.

Lt. Steve Card of the Fresno Police Department said, "We're looking for two black male adults who appear to be in their late teens to early 20's. The suspects were wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a blue hood. The other was wearing blue sweatpants, and a blue hooded sweatshirt."

No customers were in the store at the time. Also, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyfresnofresno - east central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News