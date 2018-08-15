Police search for 2 suspects who robbed East Central Fresno mini-mart

Police are looking for two men who robbed an East Central Fresno mini-mart. It happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning at the G Mart on Maple and McKinley.Officers say the suspects entered the store, one of them had a rifle. They took cash from the register and merchandise from behind the counter, then took off eastbound on Maple.Police have a good description of who they're looking for.Lt. Steve Card of the Fresno Police Department said, "We're looking for two black male adults who appear to be in their late teens to early 20's. The suspects were wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a blue hood. The other was wearing blue sweatpants, and a blue hooded sweatshirt."No customers were in the store at the time. Also, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.