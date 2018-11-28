ATTACK

Police search for 3 men who attacked 7-Eleven clerk with bicycle pump in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for 3 men who attacked 7-Eleven clerk with bicycle pump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police officers are searching for several suspects who they say attacked a store clerk, at a 7-Eleven in Central Fresno.

The police department released new video on Wednesday showing three suspects entering the store on McKinley last Tuesday when they tried to purchase alcohol.

But employees refused to sell to them because they say they were too intoxicated.

Instead, the men stole beef jerky and walked out of the store. The store clerk followed them.

Once outside, the suspects start hitting and kicking the clerk and then swung a bicycle pump at him.

The suspects jumped into separate cars and took off.

If you recognize the three men you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attack7-ElevenassaultFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ATTACK
Man caught on camera attacking store clerk with fire extinguisher in Downtown Fresno
VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
VIDEO: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
N.J. teenager hospitalized from paintball attack
More attack
Top Stories
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
'She touched a lot of lives,' coworker says of Porterville murder victim Samantha Lopez
Man accused of soliciting to murder Fresno attorney appears in court
Steady downpour causes hubcap high flooding in parts of Fresno
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Romaine lettuce production continues, locals still frustrated at advisory's damage to business
Show More
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
Bitwise teams up with Fresno Police to host first Cybersecurity Summit
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
Diabetes Risk: New Research on Obesity
More News