Police search for car burglar who has struck in Clovis and Reedley

Courtesy: Reedley Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a burglar who has broken into four vehicles across Clovis and Reedley since November 2018.

According to Clovis Police, the suspect commits his crimes sometime between midnight and 4 a.m.

Surveillance footage and photos released by authorities show a man wearing black gloves and dressed in business attire, looking through windows of cars in various parking lots.

Police say the suspect is a white man, with a medium to heavy build, and is 5'6"' to 5' 10" tall. His vehicle has been described as a silver van with damage to the passenger side.

If you have any information regarding the suspect you're asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2556.

