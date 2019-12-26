hit and run

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police say the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Golden State Avenue near Church.

A witness told officers they saw a Chevy Silverado driving southbound on Golden State when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The witness said the driver slowed down after the crash but never stopped.

Officers say the victim died at the scene. The name and age of the man have not been released.

Fresno police officers canvassed the area in search of the suspect's vehicle but were unable to find it. Investigators described the vehicle as a 2012-2013 Chevy Silverado with a double cab that had a motorcycle or ATV in the truck bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeasthit and runfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Driver runs red light, causes crash while running from police
Man in wheelchair injured after colliding with vehicle
Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
Interstate 5 over the Grapevine closed due to heavy snowfall
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
Veterans receive free meal, clothes and more on Christmas
Fresno firefighters see busy Christmas morning to keep community safe
Merced woman held for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage
Homeless woman looking for place to sleep brutally murdered in Madera, police say
Show More
Fresno Police find trail of blood, searching for shooting victim
Here's how you can win a trip around California
Family asking for help for Christmas gifts after tragic loss
Firefighters shocked after woman's refrigerator somehow becomes a bomb
UPDATE: 76-year-old man who went missing in Tulare found safe
More TOP STORIES News