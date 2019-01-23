Yanina Olivarez was always full of laughter.Her childhood friend, Erika Mosqueda, will never forget her smile or the devastating call she received Saturday with news from the hospital."I didn't believe it, it just felt like a dream, going in to see her was really hard," Mosqueda said.Fresno Police haven't revealed what led up to Olivarez's death.But they have discovered a crime scene linked to her murder at an apartment complex near Shields and Maple.Friends say the young mother was private about her personal life, but they believe she was trapped in a toxic relationship for the last several years."They got into an argument, he left for a whole month, she would call me crying, I don't know why he's not answering, I told her you need to leave that relationship it's not healthy," Mosqueda said.Olivarez died less than 15 hours after she reached the hospital.Mosqueda says she tried her best to provide comfort.to her friend."I told her that was I was here, and that I would also be there for her," she said.Olivarez's death is the city's first murder this year.Her friends want her remembered for being a devoted mother to a 7-year-old boy, while they continue searching for her killer.