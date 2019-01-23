Police search for killer after woman with serious injuries dies at hospital

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in solving a recent murder.Investigators say 32-year-old Yanina Olivarez was dropped off to Community Regional Medical on Friday with serious injuries.She died after surgery.Police are not saying what type of injuries Olivares sustained or the identity of the person who brought her into the hospital.But they say they discovered a crime scene at an apartment complex on East Shields Avenue believed to be connected to the woman's death.Olivarez was a mother of a seven year-old child and a former resident of Tulare.If anyone has information on the murder, you are encouraged to contact Fresno Police.