MURDER

Police search for killer after woman with serious injuries dies at hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for killer after woman with serious injuries dies at hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in solving a recent murder.

Investigators say 32-year-old Yanina Olivarez was dropped off to Community Regional Medical on Friday with serious injuries.

She died after surgery.

Police are not saying what type of injuries Olivares sustained or the identity of the person who brought her into the hospital.

But they say they discovered a crime scene at an apartment complex on East Shields Avenue believed to be connected to the woman's death.

Olivarez was a mother of a seven year-old child and a former resident of Tulare.

If anyone has information on the murder, you are encouraged to contact Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderinvestigationFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Fresno victim may have solved his own murder
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
84-year-old man murdered at home was well-known painter with big heart
More murder
Top Stories
Body found near canal in Winton; Police investigate as homicide
Fresno victim may have solved his own murder
Porterville parents arrested for endangering four-month-old baby
Former Atwater police chief sues city for fair hearing following termination
Police cruiser involved in traffic accident in Northwest Fresno
Growing number of local federal employees look for help amidst shutdown
Fresno County court employees back to work after week long strike
Federal employees take hardships, sick days because they can't afford to work without pay
Show More
Los Banos makes list of America's 8 wackiest town names
CCSPCA offers free pet food for federal employees impacted by shutdown
Dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Campers rescued after 14 days snowed in near Castaic
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
More News