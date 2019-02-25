Early Saturday morning, Tulare Police, responding to a call of an assault, found a 19-year-old with multiple stab wounds on Beaumont Avenue.The man, identified as Bryan Inzunza, died at the scene.Police have since served several search warrants, arresting five people in connection to the homicide, including three adult men and two females-one of whom is underage.To protect the integrity of their investigation, they're not releasing the names of those suspects.But they have identified the primary suspect in the case-Isaiah Garcia.The 21-year-old is believed to have stabbed Inzunza."Detectives as we speak are still out conducting their follow up investigations," said Tulare Police Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa. "We'd really like to talk to Isaiah. There are some other subjects who we believe know that we're looking for them. We'd also like for them to come to Tulare police department and talk with us."Police say Garcia frequents the Tulare, Visalia, Farmersville, and Porterville areas.They hope he surrenders himself to police peacefully.Meanwhile, we are learning more about the victim.Bryan Inzunza's former wrestling coach at Tulare Western High School sent Action News photos, saying Bryan had great character and a great sense of humor.Amber Tenhet lives on Beaumont Avenue, where Inzunza was found.She's seen him in the area before, and described him as an awesome kid."He would come play basketball with my kids," Tenhet said. "Always a smile on his face, really, really super nice kid."Police say Garcia is 5'7, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.If you see him or if you have any information on the case, please contact either:-Detective Cabello at (559) 685-2300 Ext: 2155-Detective Muller at (559) 685-2300 Ext. 2157