Police search for man who stole puppy from Fresno Humane Animal Shelter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are still searching for a man, who broke into the Fresno Humane Animal shelter and took a puppy from the kennels.

Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting through the fence, before sneaking into the kennels and taking the dog. The shelter says this is not the first time this has happened at their facility.

Brenda Mitchell, with the Fresno Humane Animal Services, said, "We've had two bulldogs stolen from us here, we try to put animals up on our website-- that worked against us. They spotted them and then came down."

As a precaution, the shelter removed the rest of the puppies from that litter, to make sure they stayed safe.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
