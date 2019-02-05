MISSING TEENAGER

Police search for missing at-risk Kansas teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officials across the state are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, at-risk girl from Kansas.

Officials with the Corcoran Police Department say 16-year-old Lindsey Hajdukovich is believed to be in the Tulare or Kings County area with an 18-year-old named Johnathan Vigil.

They say the teen went missing on Jan. 15 from Douglass, Kansas and may have been heading to California with Vigil.

If you see Lindsey, you are asked to call the Corcoran Police Department at 559-992-5151.
