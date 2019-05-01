FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bank robber in Fresno got away with cash but left behind a clue.
The robbery happened at 2 p.m. in Northwest Fresno at the Westamerica branch on Shaw near Forkner.
The suspect told a teller, he had a weapon.
"(He) entered the bank with a note, demanded money from one of the tellers," said Lt. Mark Hudson. "At that point, he told them he had a gun. They gave him an undisclosed amount of cash."
The robber left on foot. He's described as 20-to-30 years old and wore a green long-sleeve shirt and a black beanie cap.
Police say he left behind a white dust mask.
Investigators are using the mask and surveillance video to track down the suspect.
Police search for robber who got away with cash from Northwest Fresno bank
BANK ROBBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News