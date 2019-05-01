Police search for robber who got away with cash from Northwest Fresno bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bank robber in Fresno got away with cash but left behind a clue.The robbery happened at 2 p.m. in Northwest Fresno at the Westamerica branch on Shaw near Forkner.The suspect told a teller, he had a weapon."(He) entered the bank with a note, demanded money from one of the tellers," said Lt. Mark Hudson. "At that point, he told them he had a gun. They gave him an undisclosed amount of cash."The robber left on foot. He's described as 20-to-30 years old and wore a green long-sleeve shirt and a black beanie cap.Police say he left behind a white dust mask.Investigators are using the mask and surveillance video to track down the suspect.