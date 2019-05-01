bank robbery

Police search for robber who got away with cash from Northwest Fresno bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bank robber in Fresno got away with cash but left behind a clue.

The robbery happened at 2 p.m. in Northwest Fresno at the Westamerica branch on Shaw near Forkner.

The suspect told a teller, he had a weapon.

"(He) entered the bank with a note, demanded money from one of the tellers," said Lt. Mark Hudson. "At that point, he told them he had a gun. They gave him an undisclosed amount of cash."

The robber left on foot. He's described as 20-to-30 years old and wore a green long-sleeve shirt and a black beanie cap.

Police say he left behind a white dust mask.

Investigators are using the mask and surveillance video to track down the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestcrimesuspect profilebank robbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Accused bank robber arrested in Visalia
Teenage girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
2 suspects in custody after ATM robbing spree in Madera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News