The search is on for the suspect in a deadly early morning stabbing in Central Fresno.Officers were called to the scene at Belmont and First at around 1:30 for an assault. That's when they found the victim near a gas station. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.Investigators were on scene for much of the morning blocking off a portion of Belmont until daylight to gather evidence.A motive for the attack is not yet known.