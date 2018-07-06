Police search for suspect after man killed in Central Fresno shooting

Fresno Police are searching for a shooter after 29-year-old Devonte Dickerson was killed outside of his Central Fresno apartment complex late Thursday night.Police say at first they were alerted by their ShotSpotter system and then they received a call that multiple shots were fired and someone was hurt around 11 pm near Dakota and Abby.Dickerson was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.Lt. David Madrigal of the Fresno Police Department said, "There is no indication that victim, in this case, was armed or fired back. He was hit in the upper extremities which resulted in his death.Details remain sketchy at this point of the investigation, but police believe the shooting was gang-related."It was a drive-by shooting," said Madrigal. "We don't have any information as far as a description of the suspects or the vehicle."Just about a half hour before the homicide, a man was shot in the face in front of AJ Liquors on Butler and ChestnutInvestigators are working to find a connection between the two, as well as another shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Friday."Homicide investigators are working around the clock," said Madrigal. "They are trying to determine what the connection is with the three shootings and the homicide."No arrests have been made at this point, and according to police, uncooperative witnesses are making the investigation a challenge.If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call Fresno Police.