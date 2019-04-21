stabbing

Police search for suspect involved in Visalia stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing in Visalia near Plaza Park.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at Airport Drive and Hanger Way.

Officers say a man walked into a nearby business telling employees that he had been shot.

However, investigators found the victim had actually been stabbed during an altercation with a suspect who fled the area.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim admitted to being a gang member from Fresno. Police are investigating to see if that played a role in the stabbing.
