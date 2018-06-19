Police search for suspect who robbed Walgreens in West Central Fresno

Police are searching for the suspect in a late-night robbery at a Walgreens in West Central Fresno. It happened at the store near the intersection of Ashlan and Cornelia.Police said a man went inside the store late Monday night grabbed a customer and demanded cash. It happened around 10:30 p.m., just an hour and a half before closing. A man wearing a red bandana over his face confronted the store clerk and demanded cash.Police said the suspect simulated a weapon, grabbed a customer, and made threats. The clerk told police he believed the suspect was armed and handed over the money in his cash box. The suspect then left on a bike.Authorities are still searching for the suspect and describe him as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a thin build, wearing a baggy black sweatshirt.Police said at this point it is unclear if the man was truly armed, but no one was hurt.If you have any information on the suspect you are urged to call the police.