Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint

Detectives in Fresno County are investigating two armed robberies at mini-marts in the last three hours.They are looking for two suspects, both of them were armed with handguns when they strolled inside this store.The suspects first demanded that the customers inside lie down. They then walked over to the cash register, made the clerk open it and give them the money.They were in and out in a matter of seconds.Detectives are reviewing surveillance video. One of the suspects had his face uncovered, giving officers a better chance at identifying him.No one here was injured.Fresno County deputies were at the scene of a similar armed robbery in Raisin City around 8 p.m. The description of the suspects in Central Fresno are similar to suspects in that case. Deputies are checking to see if the two crimes are connected.