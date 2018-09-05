Police search for victim and suspect after stabbing in Northwest Fresno

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Northwest Fresno. It happened just after 1:30 at a home on Polk near Richert.

Police say a homeless man who was allowed to live in the home's garage, got into a fight with one of the residents' relatives. The relative grabbed an unknown object in the garage and reportedly stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim ran away and police are searching for that person and the suspect.

Several people from the home have been detained for interviews, but no one has been reported arrested.
