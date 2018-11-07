STABBING

Police search for woman in Pikachu hat who stabbed man in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department is searching for a woman believed to have stabbed a man in Central Fresno.

Officers tell us the woman wearing a white and yellow Pikachu hat got into an argument with a man before attacking him.

It happened last night near Fedora and Blackstone.

The victim is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe both the suspect and the victim are homeless.

The suspect is being described as a woman in her early 40s just under five feet tall. She was last seen riding a bike.
