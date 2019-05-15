robbery

Police look for women who assaulted security guard at Fresno 99 cent store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for two women who fought with a security guard while trying to steal from the 99 Cent Store at Willow and Kings Canyon two weeks ago.

The women approached the exit with two bags full of things they hadn't bought. The guard tried to block the door.

One woman pushed past her, but when her companion couldn't get by the first woman comes back and assaults the guard.

At that point, the guard gave up and let them leave.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video you're asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
