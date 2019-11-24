Police searching for 2 men who attempted to kidnap Visalia teen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for two men who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl Friday night.Officers say the girl was walking near Pershing Avenue and West Street just before 8 p.m. when the driver of a red truck pulled in front of her, blocking her path.A man got out of the vehicle, grabbed her wrist, and told her to get in the car. The girl was able to escape his grip and ran home. She was not injured.The victim told police the suspects were driving a new, lifted red truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4234.