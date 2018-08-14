ARMED ROBBERY

Police searching for 2 suspects after Baskin Robbins in Central Fresno robbed at gunpoint

Fresno Police are searching for two men who robbed a Baskin Robbins at gunpoint at Shields and Palm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for two men who robbed a Baskin Robbins at gunpoint at Shields and Palm Avenue.

The robbery happened on Tuesday evening.

The only people inside the store at the time we're the employees.

Two men stormed in around 8:30 p.m. pointed a handgun at the cashier and stole the entire cash drawer.

Police still do not know how much the store lost.

The good news is nobody was hurt. The men escaped from an alley behind the Baskin Robbins. For the past hour, officers have been tracing their steps to try and track them down.

Both of the suspects are young men in their late teens and early twenties.

One had a ski mask on, the other had a hoodie covering his face.

If you have any information please call the Fresno Police Department.
