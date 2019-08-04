theft

Police searching for 3 thieves that used stolen credit card in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are trying to track down two men and a woman who were caught on camera trying to use a stolen credit card at a Porterville business.

Authorities say armed robbers carjacked someone in Tulare on July 24th, and the suspects stole the victim's credit cards. Surveillance cameras at the Porterville business recorded three suspects who tried to use one of the stolen credit cards a few days later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
