Police searching for 4 suspects after robbing Apple store

Police are looking for four suspects in their late teens and early twenties who stole numerous products off tables.Authorities say the suspects entered the store in an aggressive manner while customers and employees were inside."A very significant amount of product was taken and then left the store and were last seen in a white Hyundai or vehicle similar," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Rob Beck.Two of the suspects had hoodies on.Police believe they were last seen going eastbound on Shaw Avenue.