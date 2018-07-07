ROBBERY

Police searching for 4 suspects after robbing Apple store

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for four suspects in their late teens and early twenties who stole numerous products off tables. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are looking for four suspects in their late teens and early twenties who stole numerous products off tables.

Authorities say the suspects entered the store in an aggressive manner while customers and employees were inside.

"A very significant amount of product was taken and then left the store and were last seen in a white Hyundai or vehicle similar," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Rob Beck.

Two of the suspects had hoodies on.

Police believe they were last seen going eastbound on Shaw Avenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyfresno's fashion fair mall
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Three suspects escape after robbing AM-PM
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
CA Attorney General's Office investigates grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores
Fresno PD searching for serial robber who poses as customer
More robbery
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News