Police searching for arsonist who set fire to Corcoran business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Corcoran police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to a building on Thursday evening.
Authorities say the fire broke out on Dairy Avenue at 7:30 pm.
The building, which was once a trucking company, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Fire crews say a Kings County arson investigator believes the fire was set intentionally.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Corcoran Police Department at 559-992-5151.
