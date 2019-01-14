HIT AND RUN

Police searching for driver involved in hit and run in Southeast Fresno

The victim told police his girlfriend tried to run him over while he was on his bike pinning the bike between the truck and a utility pole.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for the driver of an early morning hit and run crash.

Officers came upon the crash while on patrol in the area of Orange and California around 2 a.m. Monday.

He suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

It's not known at this point why the woman tried to run the man down.

Police say the driver of the pickup fled the scene.
