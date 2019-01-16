PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Police searching for felony hit-and-run driver that injured man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for the person responsible for a felony hit-and-run that left a man with critical injuries in Southwest Fresno.

Two bystanders told police they found a man in his 50s lying unresponsive in the roadway near East and Jensen and called for help.

Investigators responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and are currently checking surveillance cameras.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This story will be updated.
