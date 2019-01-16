Police searching for felony hit-and-run driver that injured man

#BREAKING: Felony hit and run investigation near East and Jensen. Man in his 50s found lying unresponsive in the middle of the road. He is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/fe7mpVj2qr — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) January 17, 2019

Fresno Police are searching for the person responsible for a felony hit-and-run that left a man with critical injuries in Southwest Fresno.Two bystanders told police they found a man in his 50s lying unresponsive in the roadway near East and Jensen and called for help.Investigators responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and are currently checking surveillance cameras.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.