Fresno Police are trying to track down this missing woman that simply left the hospital.Police are looking for 46-year-old Katheryn Miller. She was last seen Thursday night walking away from Community Regional Medical Center.Miller is described as being 5'5", 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was reportedly wearing a pink shirt and black pants when she went missing.If you know her whereabouts, you're asked to call Fresno Police.