Fresno police searching for man who robbed central Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at a central Fresno business earlier this month.
Detectives shared surveillance footage from February 9 of the crime at the MCL Market on Fresno Street and Clinton Avenue.
A man dressed in all black entered the business and pointed a silver revolver at the clerk. He also motioned the firearm at a customer in the back.
The robber demanded cash from the employee and walked away from the scene, taking $275.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
